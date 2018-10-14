India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans in Rajasthan's Bikaner

By
    New Delhi, Oct 14: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate the festival of Dussehra with BSF jawans in Rajasthan's Bikaner during two-day visit on 18 & 19 October.

    Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans in Rajasthans Bikaner

    Perhaps this is for the first time that a senior minister of the central government will conduct 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons along India's border with Pakistan, with whom India fought full scale wars.

    During the two-day visit, the home minister will arrive in Bikaner on October 18, stay the night at the BOP, before celebrating the festival with the jawans on October 19, the official said.

    Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects.

    He will attend a 'Bada Khana' (feast with the jawans) and address the security personnel, another official said. The 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border is considered to be highly sensitive.

    Even though the border in Rajasthan is peaceful, the border guarding forces of the two countries often engaged in massive firing in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to loss of human lives and properties.

    Last year, the home minister had celebrated Dussehra at Joshimath in Uttarakhand along the Sino-Indian border.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
