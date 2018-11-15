Rajnath Singh backs Shahid Afridi's remark on Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 15: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday backed cricketer Shahid Afridi's remark that "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir" and said what the cricketer has said is right. Singh asked when Pakistan is not able to manage iteself, how will it manage Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was and is an integral part of India and it will always remain so

"Baat to thik kaha unhone. Woh Pakistan nahi sambhal pa rahe, Kashmir kya sambhal paayenge. Kashmir Bharat ka part tha, hai, aur rahega (What he said is right. They are not able to manage Pakistan, how will they manage Kashmir. Kashmir belongs to India, it was, is and will always remain part of India)," the Home Minister said.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi stirred a new controversy with a comment on Kashmir. "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... Pakistan can't even manage its four provinces," the former cricket captain said in London.

The 38-year-old cricketer was addressing students at the British parliament when he made remarks that are embarrassing to his country and its new government headed by cricket legend Imran Khan.

Afridi, however, took to Twitter to clarify his stand and accused the media of misconstruing his comments.

"My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights," he tweeted.