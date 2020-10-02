Rajnath reaches Himachal to review Atal Tunnel's inaugural program

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 02: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Friday for two-day visit.

Rajnath Singh reviewed preparations of inaugural function at 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang', which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Minister was received by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur.

The strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by five hours.

PM Modi will also attend public functions at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district and at Solang Valley, officials said.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Rajnath Singh, reports said.

The 9.02 Km long Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the World. It connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 when late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the Access Road to the South Portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

What you should need to know

The Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 Mtrs (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 Km from Manali at an altitude of 3060 Mtrs, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3071 Mtrs.

It is horse shoe shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 Mtrs. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 Mtrs.

It is 10.5-metre wide and has a 3.6 x 2.25 Mtrs fire proof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself.

Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3000 cars per day and 1500 trucks per day with max speed of 80 km/hr.

It has the state of the art electromechanical system including semi transverse ventilation system, SCADA controlled firefighting, illumination and monitoring system.

Also the Tunnel has ample safety features built into it.

The Union Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 24th December 2019 and decided to name the Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel to honour the contribution made by the former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges that included the most difficult stretch of the 587-metre Seri Nalah Fault Zone. The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017.

Rajnath Singh will also visit DRDO's Snow and Avalanche Study establishment during the visit.