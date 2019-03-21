  • search
    Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal shun Holi celebrations in memory of Pulwama jawans

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across the country on Thursday. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching sweets.

    However, Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal said they wouldn't celebrate Holi this year in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel.

    It may be recalled that in 2017 too Singh had desisted from celebrating the festival of colours following a Maoist attack in Sukma that claimed the lives of 12 CRPF jawans.

    The incident had occurred near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 km away from Raipur, when 112 personnel of CRPF's 219th battalion were out for a road opening operation.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
