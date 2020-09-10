Rajnath hails PM Modi’s vision on national security

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: Amidst the tensions with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the induction of Rafale is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India's sovereignty. The induction is a very important step in light of the prevailing security conditions that prevail, or I would say, that have been created along India's borders.

The Indian Air Force plays an important role in maintaining military deterrence and their actions will be decisive in any future war. While the prevailing situation on our boundaries has caught our attention, we should not ignore the threat of cross-border terrorism, Singh also said.

Rafale aircraft gets water cannon salute at induction ceremony in Ambala

I feel proud to say that our national security has been a topmost priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many obstacles came in the way of finding the air power that we are able to witness with our eyes today. But we were able to overcome those obstacles.

Rafale with its multi role capabilities can perform a variety of tasks including Air Superiority missions and precision strikes against enemies. I am confident that the capabilities and technological edge acquired with Rafale induction will revolutionise the IAF capabilities, the Defence Minister also said.