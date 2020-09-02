Rajnath explains to opposition, why there would be no question hour during monsoon session

New Delhi, Sep 02:

New Delhi, Sep 02: The government has reached out to opposition and explained why it would be difficult to schedule the question hour during the monsoon session of Parliament starting September 14.

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, there will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session of Parliament, according to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

From the government, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh called several members of the opposition and explained that scheduling the question hour would be difficult due to the ongoing pandemic.

This is because it would require the presence of a large number of officials in Parliament to brief the ministers. Singh assured that the government will try and accommodate the opposition's demand for the Zero Hour to continue, so that urgent matters could be raised by the members.

The notification had said that Zero Hour and other proceedings would however be held as per schedule. The monsoon session of Parliament will be held between September 14 and October 1.

ANI reported that the session of Parliament will be held on a daily basis with no break on the weekends. Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis. On September 14 Lok Sabha be held from 9 am to 1 pm, while in the Rajya Sabha, it would be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha proceedings would be between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Rajya Sabha member, Derek O' Brien of the Trinamool Congress however questioned this move and said that the pandemic was being used to murder democracy. MPs required to submit questions for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance.

Session starts 14 September. So Question Hour cancelled? Opposition MPs lose right to question govt. A first since 1950 Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Question Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy," he said.