Rajiv Gandhi statue vandalised in Ludhiana, 1 arrested

Ludhiana, Dec 25: One person has been arrested for vandalising Rajiv Gandhi statue in Ludhiana on Tuesday. An FIR had been registered against two individuals in connection with the case.

Paint was sprayed by the miscreants on the statue at the Salem Tabri area, police said.

Police said the miscreants demanded that statues of Rajiv Gandhi across the country be removed and Bharat Ratna conferred on him be withdrawn.

Ashwani Kapoor, DCP Ludhiana, said, "Statue of Rajiv Gandhi was blackened by 8-10 people earlier today, 2 of which were identified and 1 has been arrested. Search for other unidentified persons is underway."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed, owed allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state. The Chief Minister asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to apologise for vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi statue by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers.

