English

Rajiv Gandhi killing case: President rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea to release convicts

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday rejected the Tamil Nadu government's request to release the seven prisoners convicted for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 on humanitarian grounds.

    Rajiv Gandhi killing case: President rejects Tamil Nadu’s plea to release convicts
    President Ram Nath Kovind.PTI Photo

    According to a report on Hindu, Kovind conveyed the government that the "Centre doesn't concur with its view" to release the prisoners. The President is bound by the advice of his Council of Ministers in such matters.

    Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had written to Union home ministry informing them about its decision to release the seven convicts in the case.

    In a three-page latter, the TN chief secretary K Gnanadesikan said, "all these seven have spent the last 24 years in prison after the capital punishment awarded to them was commuted to life in prison."

    The convicts are V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, AG Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini.

    Among them Ravi, Robert Piaz, Nalini and Jayakumar are undergoing life terms in the case relating to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind rajiv gandhi tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue