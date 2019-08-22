Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini's parole extended by 3 weeks

Chennai, Aug 22: The Madras High Court on Thursday extended the parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan by three weeks. Her furlough was supposed to end on August 25.

This came after the Madras High Court Nalini Sriharan sought an extension of her ongoing parole by 30 days for making arrangements for her daughter's wedding, following which the HC directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its reply.

Last month, the court had granted her 30 days ordinary leave for making arrangements for her daughter's marriage. After being released from the Vellore Central Prison on July 25, Nalini has been residing at Sathuvachari there.

Lodged in prison for over 27 years, Nalini had originally sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

In its order, the court had noted that Rule 22 speaks about extension of 30 days' leave, but it can be exercised only after the initial grant.

Nalini and six other people are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur area of Kanchipuram district in the state on May 21, 1991.