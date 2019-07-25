  • search
    Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini gets 30-day parole for daughter's wedding

    New Delhi, July 25: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, Nalini Sriharan, was released on parole Thursday from the Vellore central prison. This is the first time Nalini, India's longest-serving woman prisoner, has been granted ordinary parole of 30 days in her 28-year-long incarceration.

    File photo of Nalini
    On July 5, the Madras High Court had granted one month parole to Nalini after she argued in person her plea seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. The court has ordered Nalini not to give any interviews and not to meet any political person while out on parole.

    Nalini, lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore for the last over 28 years, had sought six months leave to make arrangements for the marriage of her daughter.

    Besides Nalini, six others, including her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national, are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

