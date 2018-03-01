Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Life convict Ravichandran gets 2-week parole

The Madras High Court Bench on Wednesday granted two weeks parole to Ravi alias Ravichandran, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Ravichandran in his petition filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said that he had undergone imprisonment for 26 years in the case and during that period he was released on parole three times.

Ravichandran, a native of Arupukottai in Virudhunagar district, asked to release him on parole to solve the property issues as his aged mother is finding it difficult to manage it. However, the police raised an objection to release his parole citing difficulty in providing security to him. As Ravichandran was involved in the former PM's assassination case, releasing him on parole might be a risk to his life, said the police.

As Ravichandran owns property in Thoothukudi district, it would also be difficult for police to provide security for his in two places if he happens to visit Thoothukudi to see the property from Arupukkottai.

Besides Ravi, Robert Piaz, Nalini and Jayakumar are undergoing life terms in the case relating to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

OneIndia News

