Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Convict Nalini gets 30-day parole for daughter’s wedding

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 05: The Madras High Court on Friday granted a 30-day parole to Nalini Sriharan who is one of the seven convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case.

The division bench comprising of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the judgment after Nalini herself appeared in court.

Nalini, who has been languishing in the Vellore Central Prison, had sought six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.

In her plea, Nalini had said every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and she had not taken the leave even once during the past 27 years she had spent in jail.