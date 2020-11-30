Rajinikanth to meet party leaders shortly, to decide on political plunge

YouTube
    Chennai, Nov 30: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to deliberate the possibility of his political entry with the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday.

    The meeting with Mandram's district secretaries would be held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here. It may be noted that doctors had advised him against entering politics.

    Superstar Rajinikanth

    Last month the actor hinted that his long-awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed.

    A month after the actor said "at the right time, I will let the people know about my political stand after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram," the meeting has been scheduled for today.

    Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

    On the agenda of the meeting, reports indicated that an announcement may be expected following consultations since Rajinikanth had himself said that he would make his stand known after consulting Mandram's office-bearers.

    Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The disclosure of his health status was seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinking launching a political party.

    The Mandram, billed as a ''launch vehicle,'' was seen as a preparatory exercise to help the actor float his political party successfully ahead of 2021 elections.

    Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
