Rajinikanth to attend Karunanidhi statue unveiling, to share stage with Oppn leaders

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 15: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is likely to participate in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's tallest leader M Karunanidhi's statue unveiling ceremony in Chennai on Sunday.

DMK has invited both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for the event since both the leaders were close to M Karunanidhi. National level leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue.

The DMK has invited the leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, TDP, Janata Dal (Secular), Nationalist Congress Party, Telugu Rashtriya Samiti and Aam Admi Party for the ceremony at its headquarters - Anna Arivalyam. It will be the second platform for uniting the opposition parties to take on the BJP.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year aged 94, was addressed as 'Kalaignar' by party workers and supporters. The statue will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister C N Annadurai at the party headquarters in Chennai.