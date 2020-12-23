Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe’s shoot suspended after 4 crew members test COVID positive

Many from BJP are associated with Rajinikanth: Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 23: The shooting of the Rajinikanth- starrer, ''Annaatthe'', was halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

"During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative.

To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has beenpostponed," Sun Pictures said on its Twitter handle. The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed at Hyderbad only on December 14.

It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai.

Directed by Siva, the movie also has Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.