Rajinikanth opposed the Hindi imposition proposed by Amit Shah

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Sep 18: South superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the concept of a common language in India is not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North. The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language on 'Hindi Diwas'.

Rajinikanth said the concept of a common language in India was not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North.

He stated, "Hindi shouldn't be imposed. Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept imposition of Hindi."

Rajinikanth: Hindi shouldn't be imposed. Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept imposition of Hindi. Not only Hindi, no language should be imposed. If there's a common language it's good for country's unity&progress but forcing a language isn't acceptable pic.twitter.com/cP3KzihTgw — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

He further added, "Not only Hindi, no language should be imposed."

Govt scraps 5% import duty on open cell TV panel used in LED TVs

"If there's a common language it's good for country's unity and progress but forcing a language isn't acceptable," said the South superstar.