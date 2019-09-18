  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajinikanth opposed the Hindi imposition proposed by Amit Shah

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 18: South superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the concept of a common language in India is not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North. The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language on 'Hindi Diwas'.

    Rajinikanth, Image courtesy: Twitter
    Rajinikanth, Image courtesy: Twitter

    Rajinikanth said the concept of a common language in India was not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North.

    He stated, "Hindi shouldn't be imposed. Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept imposition of Hindi."

    He further added, "Not only Hindi, no language should be imposed."

    Govt scraps 5% import duty on open cell TV panel used in LED TVs

    "If there's a common language it's good for country's unity and progress but forcing a language isn't acceptable," said the South superstar.

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue