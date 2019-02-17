Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019

India

Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 17: Actor Rajinikanth who expressed an interest to enter politics in December 2017, has said that he will not be contensting the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Rajinikanth in a statement has stated that his party or he will not be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Also, he has mentioned that his photo or party symbol should strictly not be used for any propaganda.

On 31 December, 2017 Rajinikanth announced his intention to enter politics. Though he is yet to float a political party, he has converted his fan clubs into Rajini Makkal Mandram, an outfit which has been instrumental in putting together a structure for what could ultimately be a party closer to elections.

On the professional front, after Petta, Rajinikanth will begin shooting for a movie in March, to be directed by A R Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has announced that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam is preparing to contest in all seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He told reporters at the Chennai airport, "Our aim is to not go with any tainted group. We are preparing to contest on all 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest."