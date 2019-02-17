Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 17: Actor Rajinikanth who floated his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram as a precursor to launching a political party, on Sunday made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Rajinikanth in a statement has stated that his party or he will not be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Also, he has mentioned that his photo or party symbol should strictly not be used for any propaganda.

He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for a party who they believe would be able to bring a permanent solution to the water crisis in the state.

"I am not supporting anyone and no one should use my picture or outfit's flag for political campaign purposes," he said "Rajini Makkal Mandram has no support to any party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. No one should use my photograph or the flags of the Rajini Makkal Mandram for campaigning," the actor said in a statement.

On 31 December, 2017 Rajinikanth announced his intention to enter politics. Though he is yet to float a political party, he has converted his fan clubs into Rajini Makkal Mandram, an outfit which has been instrumental in putting together a structure for what could ultimately be a party closer to elections.

On the professional front, after Petta, Rajinikanth will begin shooting for a movie in March, to be directed by A R Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has announced that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam is preparing to contest in all seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He told reporters at the Chennai airport, "Our aim is to not go with any tainted group. We are preparing to contest on all 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest."