Rajinikanth injured while shooting for Bear Gryll's 'Man vs Wild'

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Actor Rajinikanth has suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls, at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

"Rajinikanth lost his balance, twisted his ankle and suffered minor bruises to his hand below the elbow," a forest official told PTI. "The actor is okay now," he added.

The forest department has put a lot of conditions while permitting the shooting.

According to officials, it includes filming at their own risk and they are not allowed to use explosives and inflammable materials. Rajinikanth is the second high profile figure to appear in Man Vs Wild after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The top actor, along with the wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, have begun filming in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity.

