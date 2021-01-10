Rajinikanth fan club stage demonstration over actor's political exit

YouTube
    Chennai, Jan 10: Chennai Police has permitted members of Rajinikanth fan club to stage a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor for taking back his decision not to enter politics.

    Rajinikanth fan club protests against actors political exit

    The protest, allegedly organised by a section of Rajini fans, was protesting against the Superstar's political decision - presumably to not launch a party. His fan club has stated that any member of the Rajini Makkal Mandram found participating in the protest will face strict action.

    Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on December 29 announced that he was going to withdraw his decision to launch a political party and that he will not enter the electoral fray.

    "I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party," he said, reported news agency PTI. "I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics," he said.

    Rajinikanth's statement comes exactly three days after he had a closed meeting with his supporters, asking their opinion on his active political entry.

