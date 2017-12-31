Illiterate Rajinikanth's entry in politics is only media hype, says, Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that Rajinikanth only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents. He also said that its all media hype.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said,''He only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents, he is illiterate. Its only media hype, people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent.''

Earlier in the day, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed his entry into Tamil Nadu politics on Sunday. He has said that his entry into politics is "definite".

Rajinikanth said that he will soon start his own political party and will launch it prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also added that his party will be participating in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth has been holding meetings with his fans for over six days in a second event this year. He had earlier met his fans in May and clicked pictures with them.

OneIndia News