Rajinikanth condemns Centre over Delhi violence

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chennai, Feb 26: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that left 22 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.

"Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government," he told reporters here.

The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.