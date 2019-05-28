Rajinikanth calls Modi 'charismatic' like Nehru, advises Rahul to prove himself

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 28: Superstar Rajinikanth has said that he would attend Narendra Modi's oath ceremony as Prime Minister on Thursday and called him a "charismatic leader" like "Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi".

"This victory is a victory for Modi. He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi is now a charismatic leader," Rajinikanth told reporters in Chennai.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's possible resignation, Rajinikanth said, "He should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy the opposition should also be strong."

Modi did not invite Imran to swearing-in due to internal politics: Pak downplays India's decision

Actors-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are among the first guests to have received the invitations.

Incidentally, commenting on the Opposition uniting against Modi last year, Rajinikanth had said the Prime Minister was 'stronger' than 10 persons aligning against him.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he had said then on the possibility of a mega opposition alliance against Modi.

However, the veteran star had earlier questioned the 'flawed' implementation of the Modi government's demonetisation exercise in November 2016.

Haasan, who is opposed to the BJP, even expressed joy that the saffon party, which swept the Lok Sabha seats in rest of the country, did not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu, saying the State did not toe the national line.

BIMSTEC leaders invited for Modi's swearing-in

There have also been speculations about several world leaders being in attendance when Modi is sworn-in for a second consecutive term as PM, however there has been no official confirmation. Modi's 2014 swearing-in ceremony was attended by SAARC leaders, including the then-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.