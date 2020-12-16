Party will stand by me, decision soon on political entry: Rajinikant

Many from BJP are associated with Rajinikanth: Congress

Is this the name and symbol of Rajinikanth’s party?

'Ready to shed ego': Kamal Haasan does not rule out striking deal with Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth begins shooting for Annaatthe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 16: Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed shooting for his upcoming movie, Annaatthe' in Hyderabad.

Reports said that Nayanthara also landed in Hyderabad for the shooting of the movie. Rajini's daughter Aishwarya said that the superstar is back to work. She took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sun Pictures through their Twitter handle confirmed that the shooting resumed on Tuesday. The movie also stars, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Jackie Shroff, Meena and Prakash Raj.

The shooting of the movie was interrupted due to COVID-19. Reports said that only 40 per cent of the movie will be shot in the coming days. The movie is directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.