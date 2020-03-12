  • search
    Chennai, Mar 11: With just a week after holding a meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretaries, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to hold another meeting in Chennai today.

    Also, there are speculation that Rajinikanth is likely to announce the launch date for his political party.

    Rajinikanth all set to announce launch date for his political party today?

    Meanwhile, senior functionaries of the RMM reportedly said that the upcoming meeting would focus on revamping the organisation ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2021 Assembly elections.

    Ready to play 'any role' to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth tweets

    However, sources close to the RMM functionaries said that the launch of Rajinikanth's political entrance would be around April 14.

    Several followers of Rajinikanth took to Twitter with a sreen grab of the film "Baba" where the calender had mentioned today's date (March 12) and began to celebrate that the actor-politician would announce the launch date for his political party on this day.

    In the previous meeting, Rajinikanth seen unhappy after people made it clear that they do not want to join the party. With these feedbacks, the functionaries were told to temporarily stop the membership drive.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
    X