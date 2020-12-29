YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 29: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was all set to make his political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 and announce his political party on December 31, has announced that he will not be starting his political citing health issues.

    Rajinikanth

    On Tuesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and said that he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

    Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: Rajinikanth not to enter politics after 'warning from God'

    However, Rajinikanth choosing the exit doors has given more strength to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to win the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

    Earlier, AIADMK's mouthpiece 'Nammadhu Amma' slammed Opposition parties, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and accused them of attempting to appropriate AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's legacy. AIADMK said that those who have used his name to further their politics, the party has asked these leaders to join AIADMK as a basic member if they really wanted to further 'Puratchi Thalaivar's' name and fame.

    It can be seen that both, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, used MG Ramachandran's name multiple times while making public statements.

    Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan party's prominent face Arunachalam joins BJP

    Speaking to OneIndia, senior AIADMK leader and deputy-chairperson of State Development Policy Council C Ponnaiyan said, "Rajinikanth is known for his straight-forwardness. Citing health issues, he (Rajinikanth) will not be entering politics. With Rajinikanth, entering politics or not, AIADMK does not see this as a threat. Having not revealed his political party and quitting politics, it is not needed to draw a conclusion if the party would see this as a victory."

    It can be seen that the AIADMK is facing challenges from its rivals who are looking at claiming the political legacy of its founder, MGR. The former chief minister, an actor-turned-politician, has been invoked by almost everyone who is trying to set their base in the state be it Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan or the AIADMK ally - the BJP.

    With Rajinikanth's exit from politics, the AIADMK not can now focus on Kamal Haasan and the BJP.

    More TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 explainer rajinikanth

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X