Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC; speculation rife about him joining BJP with several others

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata's reference to relations with non-Bengali bureaucrats concerning says Guv

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders meet Amit Shah, may join BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jan 30: Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, with four other disgruntled MLAs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday after being flown in to join the BJP in the latest round of defections from West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the state elections due in April-May.

Banerjee and MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, who was recently expelled from the TMC, and former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty, will be flying to the national capital on a special plane, and meet central BJP leaders.

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata's reference to relations with non-Bengali bureaucrats concerning says Guv

Banerjee said he had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who called him to the national capital.

"After I resigned from the TMC, I received a call from the BJP leadership.....Amit Shah ji told me to come over to Delhi. If I get assurances regarding the state''s development, I will join the party," he told a Bengali news channel.

When asked what role does he expect to play in the BJP, Banerjee said it is for the party to decide.

"I want to work for the people. So whatever role is assigned to me, I will accept," he said.

The TMC leaders were supposed to join the saffron party during Union Home Minister Amit Shah''s rally at Dumurjula in Howrah on Sunday. However, Shah''s two-day visit to West Bengal was cancelled at the last minute following a blast outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital.

Union minister Smriti Irani will now deputise for Shah at the programme.

Moradabad-Agra highway accident | Gandhi statue vandalised in US | Oneindia News

Ghosal told reporters that he will be flying to Delhi this afternoon and will join the BJP.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal was rocked by a fresh bout of desertions on Friday with Rajib Banerjee quitting the party and several other leaders rallying behind him.