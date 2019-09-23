Rajeev Kumar's wife files anticipatory bail plea in Calcutta HC after Alipore court rejects

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 23: After the Alipore Court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Kumar, his wife Sanchita, a senior IRS officer and an income tax commissioner has filed an anticipatory bail application for him at Calcutta High Court on Monday.

IPS officer Rajeev Kumar is wanted in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. He is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scam.

On Saturday, the Alipore Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumar. Kumar on Tuesday had failed to get relief from the Barasat district and sessions court on his anticipatory bail application before it in the case.

CBI officials on Friday went to various locations to trace Rajeev Kumar after he failed to turn up at the agency's office in the morning in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam.

Saradha Chit Fund Scam: The wife of Kolkata's former police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, has filed an anticipatory bail application for him at Calcutta High Court. (file pic - Rajeev Kumar) pic.twitter.com/AmiGeQI42c — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

Kumar's lawyers filed for his anticipatory bail as soon as all Saradha case records and court documents were transferred from the special court in Barasat to the Alipore court.

Earlier, the CBI reached to Kumar's ancestral home in UP where his mother stays. And also questioned his wife in his Kolkata flat.

CBI summons Rajeev Kumar's pvt secretary, personal security guards and travel agent

CBI has also summoned Shuvam Banerjee, who is also a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official, and two personal security guards of the Additional Director General (ADG) of CID Kolkata, Rajeev Kumar.