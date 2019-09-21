Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea rejected

Kolkata, Sep 21: An Alipore Court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Kumar on Friday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Alipore district and sessions court.

IPS officer Rajeev Kumar is wanted in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. He is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scam.

The CBI had moved the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the Alipore court on Thursday seeking an arrest warrant against Kumar.

CBI officials on Friday went to various locations to trace Rajeev Kumar after he failed to turn up at the agency's office in the morning in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. Kumar on Tuesday had failed to get relief from the Barasat district and sessions court on his anticipatory bail application before it in the case.

The sessions judge had disposed of Mr Kumar's plea and said it has no jurisdiction in the matter as the multi-crore chit fund scam case was registered at the Alipore court.