Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Babri case

Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 03: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case has been 'sacked' from Babri case.

"Just been sacked from the Babri case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool, who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the sacking without demur. No longer involved in the review of the case," he wrote on Facebook.

"I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue," he added.

Dhavan, who had argued for more than two weeks in the 40 day hearing of the matter had vehemently argued the case for the Muslim side before a five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.