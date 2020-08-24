Rajeev Chandrasekhar bats for stronger laws to prevent animal cruelty

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Member of Parliament, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sought for harsher laws to deal with animal cruelty.

In a letter to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh, Chandrasekhar said that he had repeatedly taken up this issue in Parliament since 2016.

He said that there is a need for prosecution of those under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The use of firecrackers or any deliberate man made attempt to harm animals falls within the ambit of offence of Section 11 (1) (a) under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and should attract associated penalties.

Chandrasekhar urged Singh to take immediate action in such matters to bring to book those responsible for such heinous crimes. This kind of poaching and deliberate violence against animals/elephants need to stop, he also said.

He further added that the Act needs amendment. I had raised this issue in 2016, where I had advocated the need for a review and amendment to the Animal Cruelty Laws to serve as effective and stronger deterrents against animal abuse.

Animals too have a right to live with dignity and a life that is devoid of cruelty and ill-treatment. Hence on behalf of animals lovers in the country, I urge you to amend the act and include more stringent punishments and increased penalties. This would serve as a strong deterrent agains the perpetrators of cold blooded treatment of animals.

Chandrasekhar also requested Singh to take all necessary steps including conferences, seminars and awareness programmes with the police of all states so that crimes committed under these acts are robustly followed through and prosecuted always.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier reached out to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Prakash Javadekar on the same issue. The MP had raised the issue regarding the killing of a female wild elephant in the Silent Valley Forest in Kerala.

Javadekar while replying to Chandrasekhar said that the ministry has been pursuing the matter with the officials of the Kerala government for strict action against the culprits in the case.