  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajatshan: BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati submits resignation

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 16: A senior BJP leader from Rajasthan qui the party in protest against anti-party activities of Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal.

    BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati
    BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati

    Devi Singh Bhati, former Cabinet minister, resigned from the party, saying, "I've resigned due to anti-party activities of Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal. I told about this to all senior party leaders but it seems they have made up their mind to give him the ticket again."

    Also read:​ Will BJP field Vadakkan against Shashi Tharoor?

    "I have sent my resignation to the party headquarters through e-mail. I had already apprised the party leadership in the state and the Centre about my objection to the candidature of Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner," he told PTI.

    Devi Singh Bhati was a member of the 7th-13th Houses of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kolayat in Rajasthan state in India. He was a cabinet minister in the government.

    (With PTI inputs)

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019 rajasthan

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue