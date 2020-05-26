  • search
    Rajasthan’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 7,376

    By
    |

    Jaipur, May 26: Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 76 new cases of coronavirus, officials said.

    The number of cases in the state now stand at 7,376 and fatalities at 167.

    "As many as 76 fresh cases were reported in the state," additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

      Of the new cases, Jaipur recorded 16 followed by 13 in Udaipur, 12 in Jhalawar, 11 in Rajsamand, five each in Jhunjhunu and Bikaner, four each in Nagaur and Kota, three in Pali, two in Dholpur and one in Bharatpur, officials said.

      A total 3,606 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, they said, adding that there are 3,137 active cases in the state.

      Jaipur has recorded the maximum 79 deaths and 1844 positive cases in the state followed by 17 deaths and 1,271 cases in Jodhpur.

      Of the total positive cases in the state, 1,869 migrants that travelled from different parts of the country to Rajasthan have tested positive.

      The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
