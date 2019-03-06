Rajasthani man’s marriage with Pakistani woman postponed because of India-Pakistan tension

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Jaipur, March 6: The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan post the terror attack in Pulwama has had social repercussions, too. The tension, for example, has saw the wedding between a Rajasthani man and Pakistani woman getting deferred.

Mahendra Singh, the groom who resides in Khejad Ka Paar village in the border district of Barmer, had booked train tickets to reach Sinoi village in Amarkot district of Pakistan's Sindh province where he was supposed to tie the knot with one Chagan Kanwar on Saturday, March 2.

To his disappointment, the train - Thar Express -- was not allowed to go to Pakistan as the authorities of the neighbouring country suspended its operations in the wake of the heightened border between them, ANI reported.

Singh told the media about the problem he faced in getting visa for Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, he said: "We faced a lot of issues in getting visas. I spoke to (minister) Gajendra Singh for getting the visas for Pakistan. It was only because of him that we were able to get visas for five people. We had made all preparations and distributed invitation cards to the relatives."

He has now decided to postpone the event to March 8.

Relation between the two hostile neighbours plummeted after over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack. Amost two weeks since the incident, the Indian Air Force launched air raids across the Line of Control and the next day,

Pakistan intruded in Indian territory and both sides lost at least one aircraft in the skirmishes. An Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces but later he was released by the Imran Khan government as a gesture of peace.