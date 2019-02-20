Rajasthan youth gets names of Pulwama martyrs tattooed on his body as mark of respect

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Jaipur, Feb 20: Reactions have come in thick and fast from all corners over the deaths of over 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. A youth rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the buses in a long convoy on a highway, leading to the ghastly deaths. Sympathy for the martyrs' families have come from all corners with a number of celebrities and cricketers offering support to the kin of the dead jawans.

One youth in Rajasthan has, however, decided to do something unique as his mark of respect to the martyrs. Gopal Saharan from Bikaner has got names of as many as 71 martyred soldiers tattooed on his body and they include those in Pulwama, Times of India reported.

Also Read | Raj: Post Pulwama, Pakistanis get marching orders

Saharan, a volunteer of the city's Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said that by getting the names of the heroes embossed on his body, he has ensured that they will never be forgotten.

#Bikaner youth Gopal Saharan pays tribute to #CRPFJawan by printing (tattooing) names of all 40 martyrs on his back who lost their lives in the recent #PulwamaAttack @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/4JXUdf5MRm — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) February 19, 2019

"We have been organising various ways of paying respects to the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country and after the Pulwama attack, I decided that I must do something that will ensure that their names live on and are remembered...." Saharan told Times of India.

The 71 names he has got tattooed on his body include 31 other than those of the 40 jawans martyred in Pulwama.