Rajasthan voters seek better employment opportunities

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Rajasthan Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (66.76%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43.13%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (42.41%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Rajasthan.

A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.25 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.09), and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.29) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Rajasthan, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (66%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (54%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.32 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.19), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.08) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.17) and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.29) in rural Rajasthan.

For the urban voters in Rajasthan, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (69%), Better Public Transport (50%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (47%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.10 on a scale of 5), Better Public Transport (2.10), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Roads (2.12) and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.28) in urban Rajasthan.