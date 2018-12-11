Home News India Rajasthan vote share: 1% is what separates BJP, Congress

Jaipur, Dec 11: The Congress is leading by 103 seats, just three seats above the majority mark, in the 199-seat strong assembly. The Congress' lead increased from the earlier dip of 92 seats. Rival BJP's lead dipped to 71 seats and the state's senior Congress leaders have expressed "confidence" of forming the next government of the state.

According to the trends by 6 pm, The vote shares stand at 40% and 39% for the Congress and the BJP, respectively. While others contribute for 17%. The difference is hardly 1%.

In 2013, the BJP got 163 seats and a vote share of 46.03%, a jump of about eight percentage points since 2008. The Congress bagged 21 seats with a vote share of 34.27%, a fall of a meagre two percentage points. The BJP had eaten into the votes of smaller parties and independents, whose vote share shrank by eight percentage points to 20.29%.

Thee Congress has improved its vote share from 33.1 per cent in 2013 to 39.2 per cent in 2018. It had managed to get nearly 30 per cent votes despite losing on all seats in last parliamentary elections. Independents have improved their assembly tally from 8.2 per cent to 9.5 per cent, while bagging larger number of seats.

After bypolls in the State, the BJP presently holds 160 seats, the Congress 25, the BSP 2 and the NPP 3 seats.

Yet, a curious trend has emerged in the state in the past 20 years, where neither the BJP nor the Congress has come to power for a consecutive term.

Interestingly, exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress in Rajasthan with around 110 seats in its kitty.