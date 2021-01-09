Sometimes silence is louder than words, says Shekhawat on Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Jan 09: Some supporters of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje have formed an outfit, saying they want to see her again as the CM in 2023.

The development is being seen as an attempt by Raje supporters to affirm her authority in the state and hints towards the friction in the party''s state unit.

"We floated ''Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)'' on December 20 and have appointed office bearers in 25 districts with an objective to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state," Vijay Bhardwaj, the state president of the manch, told PTI.

"Satish Poonia is heading the party organisation. Our initiative will only strengthen the party. It is not a parallel organisation but a way to express our loyalty for Raje. We will only publicise her achievements among people," Bhardwaj, who claims to be an active member of the BJP, said.

He said Raje supporters want to see her become the chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time in the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Bhardwaj said various wings like the I-T cell, mahila morcha, and a youth wing will also be created.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia said it is not a serious matter and party ideology is bigger than any individual.

"It is not a serious matter because it is more on social media only. Those who are behind it are not recognised party leaders. This is already in the knowledge of the party''s central leadership," he said.

Raje was the chief minister of Rajasthan from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018.