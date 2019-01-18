  • search
    Rajasthan University Result 2018 declared, how to check

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Jan 18: The Rajasthan University Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    You can check below courses for which the results have been declared. The results are available on uniraj.ac.in.

    B V A PART-III (APPLIED ARTS) - 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART - II (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART - III (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART - III (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART - IV (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B.A.-B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018
    B.MUSIC PART-III EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B.MUSIC PART-IV EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B.P.A. PART-II (MUSIC) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)
    B.Sc. B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018
    B.V.A. PART-I EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

    How to check Rajasthan University Result 2018:

    • Go to uniraj.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • The list of courses will open up
    • Click on the relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 6:13 [IST]
