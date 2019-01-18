Rajasthan University Result 2018 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Rajasthan University Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

You can check below courses for which the results have been declared. The results are available on uniraj.ac.in.

B V A PART-III (APPLIED ARTS) - 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - II (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - III (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - III (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - IV (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.A.-B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.MUSIC PART-III EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.MUSIC PART-IV EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.P.A. PART-II (MUSIC) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.Sc. B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.V.A. PART-I EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

How to check Rajasthan University Result 2018:

Go to uniraj.ac.in

Click on the results link

The list of courses will open up

Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout