Rajasthan University Result 2018 declared for BVA, BSc B.Ed and BA B.Ed: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 17: The University of Rajasthan has declared the RU result 2018 for BVA Part 1, BSc B.Ed and BA B.Ed. The results are also available on the official website result.uniraj.ac.in. RU or the Rajasthan University has released various results today.

The courses for which the result has been announced are, BVA (Part 1) Reval Exam 2018, B.Sc B.Ed (Part 1) Exam 2018, BPA Music (Part 2) Reval Exam 2018 ,B.Music (Part 4) Reval Exam 2018, B.Music (Part 3) Reval Exam 2018, BA B.Ed (Part 1) Exam 2018, BVA Applied Arts (Part 2) Reval Exam 2018, BVA Painting (Part 4) Reval Exam 2018, BVA Sculpture (Part 3) Reval Exam 2018 , BVA Painting (Part 3) Reval Exam 2018, BVA Sculpture (Part 2) Reval Exam 2018, BVA Applied Arts (Part 3) Reval Exam 2018.

In order to download the RU result 2018 for various courses, the candidates have to follow few steps.

visit the official website that is, result.uniraj.ac.in .

. the student has to click n the link of the desired result.

Enter the required details and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout