Rajasthan unions to not send any trucks to Kashmir unless security ensured

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Jaipur, Oct 26: A day after two truck drivers transporting apple were shot dead in Shopian, the Truck Unions of Rajasthan have decided not to send any truck from the state to Kashmir until Union Government ensures security.

In the fourth incident of attacks on non-locals within two weeks, unidentified gunmen shot dead two truck drivers transporting apple and injured another in Shopian district of southern Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials said the trucks were passing through Chitragam village when they were fired upon indiscriminately by the gunmen.

Several incidents of violence have been reported against non-local truck drivers and businesspersons since the government on October 14 lifted the ban on post-paid cellular services in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. The same day, two terrorists shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian.