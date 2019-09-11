Rajasthan truck owner fined Rs. 1.41 lakh, creates new record for highest traffic fine in India

India

Jaipur, Sep 11: A truck owner from Rajasthan was on Tuesday fined over Rs. 1 lakh for violating traffic rules, the highest challan issued ever since the new motor vehicles bill has come into action.

Issued in Delhi by Rohini Circle police, the truck has been fined a whopping Rs 1,41,700 for overloading his vehicle. The fine has been deposited by certain Bhagwan Ram as seen on the fine receipt.

Recently, a truck driver in Odisha's Sambalpur district, who was fine a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules last week.

Though the total fine amount was Rs 86,500, the driver paid Rs 70,000 after negotiating with authorities for more than five hours.

Odisha truck driver fined Rs 86,500; highest ever under Motor Vehicles Act

The Ministry of Road Transport last week notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 that is applicable from September 1.

The new amendments have increased several penalties by up to 10 times for violations of traffic rules. For example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, a person driving a two-wheeler without a helmet will be liable to a fine of Rs 5,000.