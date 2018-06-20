English

Rajasthan: Train services continue undeterred despite sandstorms

Posted By:
    Thanks to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Railways' gangmen that train continue to is desrt areas of Rajasthan despite sandstorms. The railway tracks kept getting buried under sand due to severe storms in western Rajasthan but the railways' gangmen cleared them repeatedly so that the trains could ply without hinderance.

    Tracks buried under sand (Image courtesy - Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
    North Western Railways' PR Tarun Jain said that tracks on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer and Barmer- Munabav sections kept getting under sand.

    The sandstorms are affecting tracks for close to a week now, but the service was never halted due to commited work by India Railways' workers. When the sand covers the track, it becomes impossible for train to ply on it. It requires copnstant vigilance and timely action to ensure that whenever sand covers the track, it is cleared before the train approaches.

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the work of gangmen and tweeted that Indian Railways is committed to providing services to the commuters.

    "Despite sandstorms, the railways' services were un affected. The credit for this goes to the hard work of employees. Team railways is committed to providing services to travellers," Goyal tweeted.

    It has to be noted that the gangmen worked under extereme heat to clear the tracks.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
