Rajasthan to seal its borders amid spike in COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, June 10: Rajasthan government has decided to seal its borders for a week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Only those with valid passes will be allowed to cross state borders.

Following the decision, permits will be needed for inter-state movement, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, M L Lather said in an order. Directions were issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard, officials said.

They were asked to put up check posts along state borders with immediate effect and the arrangements would be in place for the next seven days.

Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.

District collectors and superintendents of police will be the authorities for issuing passes and only emergency cases like hospitalisation or death may be exempted, it said.

Rajasthan registered a total of 11,368 confirmed coronavirus cases after 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 till 10.30 am on Wednesday, said the state health department.

As many as 256 patients have lost their lives to the viral disease in the state.