Rajasthan to make masks mandatory via law today

Jaipur, Nov 02: Rajasthan will make masks compulsory through a law today. Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet that a new law would be brought out through which wearing of masks will be mandatory through a law.

This would mean that those found not wearing masks can be punished under the law. According to a release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said coronavirus can be avoided only by adopting measures such as masks, social distancing and washing hands repeatedly.

The CM said the state government is considering making wearing face masks mandatory and a bill will be brought in this regard in the assembly session.

Interacting with district collectors, college principals and other officials through a video conference held to review the outcome of a movement against coronavirus, Gehlot said every section of society should join the government to make this campaign successful.

He said the campaign will not be completely successful until people realise the need of wearing face masks.

The chief minister also appealed to people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers, saying pollution caused by them increases the risk for coronavirus patients.

He said as per the advice of medical experts, the festival should be celebrated without crackers.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and senior officials were present in the meeting.