Rajasthan Speaker refuses to convene Assembly on short term notice calling it unconstitutional

New Delhi, Jan 10: A constitutional crisis kind of situation has emerged in Rajasthan for convening the first Assembly session when Assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal has refused to notify to convene the Assembly session expressing his anger over the behaviour of the government. Both the government and Speaker have come face to face on the issue of short term notice for convening Assembly session.

The very first session of the 15th Assembly has got entangled in a legal tangle. The Congress proposed the first Assembly from January 15 which was approved by governor Kalyan Singh but Speaker Kailash Meghwal was not ready to convene Assembly on short term. He has clearly said that he will not convene Assembly.

He said that convening Assembly is the sole right of the Speaker. He said that the government did not say anything about convening Assembly. He said that Assembly cannot be convene in less than 21 days' notice but the government is not following the rules.

He said that as per rules and traditions, the date of the Assembly session is decided as per the advice of Speaker. There is no reason and argument for convening Assembly on so short notice. Meghwal further said that he has told the government his viewpoint.

He said, "I clearly told governor Kalyan Singh as well that I am not in favour of convening Assembly against the rules. I won't become party of such unconstitutional tradition. No security arrangements could be made at this fast speed. I had already words with security officer of Assembly. He agrees with me on this."

He appealed to the government that Assembly session must be extended for a few days and mistakes made in convening assembly must be corrected. It is being said that the solution to the problem as per the constitution lies with governor and efforts are being made. Sources said that governor convened advocate general of the state to discuss the matter. Protem Speaker facilitate swearing in of MLAs and new speaker will be elected. Meanwhile the BJP has also opposed convening Assembly on short term notice.