    Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases now at 6,542

    Jaipur, May 23: The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 155 on Saturday with one more death in Jaipur and Kota each, while 48 new cases took the number of infections to 6,542, an official said.

    There are 2,695 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 3,692 patients have recovered so far, the government official said.

    Out of the 48 new COVID-19 cases, 17 were from Nagaur, 10 from Kota, six from Jhunjhunu and five from Jaipur districts.

      Four people were afflicted with the disease in Jhalawar, two in Dholpur and one each in Banswara, Bhilwara, Bharatpur and Ajmer districts.

