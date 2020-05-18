  • search
    Rajasthan reports 242 new coronavirus cases

    By
    |

    Jaipur, May 18: Rajasthan on Sunday recorded the highest single day spike of 242 new cases and five more fatalities, officials said.

    The number of cases in the state stands at 5,202 and fatalities at 131.

    On Sunday, two more deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner and Kota.

    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 90,927, death toll at 2,872; highest spike yet

    Of the 242 fresh cases, Jaipur recorded the maximum of 60, followed by Jodhpur 43, Dungarpur 18, Udaipur 17, Pali 14, Churu 13, Sikar 12, Nagaur 11, Rajsamand and Sirohi 10 each, Bhilwara, Kota and Bikaner five each, Barmer four, Jalore three, Alwar, Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu two each, Ajmer, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur one each.

    A total of 3,055 COVID-19 patients have recovered and there are 2,016 active cases in the state, the officials said.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 8:44 [IST]
