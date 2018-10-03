Rajasthan RBSE board exam 2019 date sheet

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Rajasthan RBSE board exam 2019 will be conducted in March 2019.

"The 10th examination will be conducted from March 15, and the 12th examination from March 8. The board will release the entire schedule as soon as it will be prepared," said RBSE chairman BL Chaudhary.

Last year the Class 10 exam began on March 15 while the Class 12 exam commenced on March 8. You may want to have a look at last year's date sheet to get an idea of this year's schedule.

RBSE Class 10 exam 2018 datesheet

Thursday, March 15: English Compulsory (02)

Saturday, March 17: Hindi Compulsory (01)

Tuesday, March 20: Mathematics (09)

Thursday, March 22: Third language - Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

Saturday, March 24: Social Science (08)

Monday, March 26: Science

RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet

March 8: English Compulsory

March 9: Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech

March 10: Hindi Compulsory

March 12: Political Science / Statistics / Physics

March 13: Social Science / Agriculture / Geology

March 14: Geography

March 15: Physical education

March 16: History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry

March 17: Public Administration

March 20: English literature

March 21: Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand

March 22: Vocal Music / Instrumental Music

March 23: Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)

March 24: Psychology

March 26: Philosophy

March 27: Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)

March 28: Painting

March 31: Home science

April 2: Sanskrit Literature